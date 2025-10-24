Chanel - Song by Tyla

Tyla has returned with her new song "Chanel," which has dealt with some controversy over the past week or so.

Tyla found herself at the center of controversy last week when Yung Miami accused her of stealing her song. This took place after Tyla shared the snippet to her new song "Chanel." Fans weren't convinced about Yung Miami's accusations. Tyla herself didn't pay much attention to it, and today, she officially dropped the song. Overall, this is a solid fusion of Amapiano, pop, and R&B. The artist has proven herself to be one of the biggest stars in the world. This song is just further proof of her talent, even if the lyrics to the song are a bit basic. Ultimately, the artist isn't going to allow herself to be wrapped up in controversies that don't serve her.

