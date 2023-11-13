Tyla
- Music VideosTyla Releases Official Music Video For "Truth Or Dare"Tyla is continuing the momentum.By Tallie Spencer
- ViralChris Brown & Tyla Clowned By Fans For Picture TogetherThe amapiano singer opened for Breezy's European tour last year, but fans were a bit more critical of their appearance this time around.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTyla Had A Feeling Drake Was Going To Follow Her Back On Social Media: "He's Gonna Come"Tyla also teased a possible collaboration in the future. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKAYTRANADA & Tyla Refresh The Vibes On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist UpdateWhile this new "R&B Season" update is quite concise, LAVI$H also came through to give you some new jams in the wintertime.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesTyla Teases A Threesome Of Tracks From Her Upcoming Debut "TYLA"The three new tracks are "Truth or Dare," "Butterflies," and "On and On."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Scores Him His Third Consecutive No. 1 Hit, Tyla Cracks The Top 10 With "Water"Jack is back doing mainstream numbers, while Tyla is on the rise. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTyla Grabs Travis Scott And Marshmello For Two Remixes To "Water"Which remix is better?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best African Music PerformanceFive impressive Afrobeats and Amapiano singles are up for the first-ever award.By Demi Phillips