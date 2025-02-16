Tyla Recruits Sean Paul For Remix Of Viral Hit "PUSH 2 START"

Tyla has kicked the door down and then some in the Afropop/amapiano space. "Water" has become one of the bigger hits this decade so far and it continues to climb up the streaming ranks. In fact, it's just about four million plays away on Spotify from eclipsing that one billion mark. At the moment, it's by far her most popular song, but she's got plenty others. "ART," "Truth or Dare," "Butterflies" and "Jump" all qualify as quality in our minds. Another that has since joined her burgeoning catalog is "PUSH 2 START."
It's one of three tracks that landed on the bonus version of self-titled debut, TYLA +. Since dropping in October of 2024, the single has racked up the streams steadily. At the time of writing, it sits at a respectable 158.7 million spins. Overall, this is just another reason why this inaugural album era for Tyla has been so rewarding. She's extended it for nearly a year and fans aren't tired of it. It's why a remix for "PUSH 2 START" featuring dancehall/reggae legend Sean Paul is here now. The structure remains the same outside of a new verse from him, as well as some of his classic adlibs. See if this version was needed by checking it out below.
Tyla & Sean Paul "PUSH 2 START - REMIX"
Quotable Lyrics:
Baby girl, you ah the badess to be honest
Hottest girl pon the planet and a no just Johannesburg
That's my word if you bet pon it and nuh fret pon it
Cah I'm gonna make you fly just like bird
Me make you wiggle wid di thing, me make you jiggle wid di thing
Move up your body and a swing, I am the king for your world