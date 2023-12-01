Tyla Teases A Threesome Of Tracks From Her Upcoming Debut "TYLA"

Sounds that have originated from South Africa have been dominating radio stations, streaming platforms, and playlists. It seems that 2023 has been the year of genres like Afropop, amapiano, house, and Afro house. Honestly, it is a refreshing thing to see. While hip-hop has been near the top for awhile, its been a bit of a slower year, especially for the mainstream artists. So, its the best case scenario for artists like Tyla to emerge and show off what she has to offer.

It is safe to say the South African-born singer has plenty of talent at her disposal. Her ability to hit all sorts of notes is pretty effortless. Many listeners got a taste of that on her viral hit, "Water." The single recently shot up to the number 10 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Due to its meteoric rise, remixes with Marshmello and Travis Scott have recently released. Now, Tyla is looking to build on this popularity with a handful of new cuts.

Listen To TYLA (EP) By Tyla

"Water" and its remix with Scott, along with three additional songs, will land on her debut self-titled project. Apple Music has it slated for release on March 1 of next year. The triple threat of songs includes "Truth or Dare," "Butterflies," and "On and On." All three are great, but the one that stood out to us immediately was "Butterflies." It is a truly gorgeous piece of art with mellow guitar strings which bleed into the stunning chorus. You may be floating in mid air after listening to it.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP, TYLA, by Tyla? Is she going to be the next voice to dominate the amapiano/R&B/pop scene? Out of all of the tracks that are going to land on her debut on March 1, 2024, which one do you think is the best?

TYLA (EP) Tracklist:

Water Truth or Dare Butterflies On and On Water (Remix) with Travis Scott

