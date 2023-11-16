Travis Scott To Feature On A Remix Of Tyla’s Hit Song “Water”

One of the breakout hit songs of the last month came from breakout R&B star Tyla. Her song "Water" first dropped earlier this year and after she joined Chris Brown for a European tour the song began to rise up the Hot 100. With many of the songs from Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) slipping down the chart this week, "Water" soared to a new high. The song hit number 18 on the Hot 100 this week and could climb even higher with a new remix.

After teasing that a major artist would be joining her on the song, earlier today Tyla confirmed who that is. Travis Scott, fresh off the release of his highly-anticipated new album UTOPIA will contribute a verse to a remix version of the song. Fans don't have to wait long to see what he has to offer as it's due to drop at midnight tonight. Two songs from UTOPIA are still on the Hot 100, "I KNOW ?" and "MELTDOWN" with Drake. Check out the cover for the forthcoming remix below.

Travis Scott's "Water" Remix Drops Tonight

Earlier this week, Travis Scott revealed a bunch of interesting information in an interview with GQ. One of the things he revealed to fans is that UTOPIA was originally planned to be a musical. Scott said he even studied Broadway and began formulating a plan to create a show that could be taken on the road and performed. Lingering ideas from that era of the album's development may have made it into the accompanying film Circus Maximus.

Scott also revealed some plans he has going forward. He said that after he finishes touring next year he plans to attend Harvard. The rapper is seeking a degree in Architectural Design from the distinguished Ivy League school and could start as early as next year. What do you think of Travis Scott being the artist to appear on Tyla's "Water" remix? Let us know in the comment section below.

