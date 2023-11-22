Travis Scott Announces He's Been Making New Music While On Tour

Travis Scott is currently right in the middle of his Circus Maximus tour. He's currently in Austin, TX for a pair of shows and he's been on the road since early last month. The trek will last even longer than originally anticipated as well. Earlier this month Scott announced 11 more dates added on to the end of his run pushing the tour all the way to the end of January with a finale date in Orlando on January 31.

But earlier this week, Scott made a compelling revelation to fans. He took to his Instagram story to share that he's been working on new music "B4 every show." Given the long wait for UTOPIA following the release of Astroworld, Travis Scott's fans are likely hoping they don't have to wait anywhere near as long for new material again and this is promising news. In the comments of a repost of the Instagram story fans speculate on what he might be working on. "i can’t wait for this to drop in another five years," says one fan. "we need him back on his yearly release sh*t," another more optimistic fan comments. Check out the post and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Travis Scott Interviews Himself At GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Travis Scott Working On New Material

Travis Scott's new album UTOPIA was a major undertaking. The feature-packed project's release was accompanied by an entire film called Circus Maximus that aired in theaters ahead of the album dropping. But earlier in the process, the album could have been an even larger undertaking. In a recent interview, Scott revealed that he originally wanted the album to be an entire musical, but at some point, that idea was scrapped.

Over the weekend, Travis Scott popped up for a new feature on one of the biggest current hits on the charts. Tyla's song "Water" dropped earlier this year and has been steadily climbing up the Hot 100 for weeks. It hit a new peak inside the top 20 this week and could rise even higher with the release of a new remix featuring Scott. What do you think of Travis Scott working on new music while he's on tour? Do you think he will drop new material any time soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Travis Scott's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]