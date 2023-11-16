Travis Scott Reveals Why He Won’t Look At The Camera During Photoshoots

Travis Scott is someone who has had a fairly big year as far as the music world is concerned. Overall, this is all thanks to the fact that he dropped his new album Utopia. This is a project that topped the charts and is still doing well in terms of sales. Furthermore, his tour is going on right now and it has been able to gross a whole bunch of money. Simply, Scott is having a huge moment right now and that will continue to be true. In fact, GQ thought the same as they made him "Man Of The Year."

The artist was on the cover of GQ and it led to a pretty interesting interview. You can see the cover of the magazine below, which will also feature the likes of Kim Kardashian. During this interview, GQ touched on the fact that Travis never seems to look at the camera whenever he is being photographed. As Scott explained, a lot of this has to do with him being a bit camera-shy. Ultimately, it is something we can all probably relate to on some sort of level.

Read More: Adin Ross Pays $200K For Unreleased Kanye West & Travis Scott Song, Allegedly Gets Scammed Instead

Travis Scott Gives An Explanation

“Yeah, my head’s down. I’m not a picture guy,” Scott said. “I just put my head down because people are just snapping away. I think people think I’m posing. I’m not. I’m just really just looking down. No, just looking down. And then when it’s over, we can laugh and do whatever again.” Needless to say, this is something that is hard to get over. However, with some practice, you can definitely overcome that fear in one way or another.

Let us know what you thought of Travis Scott and Utopia, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Concert Review: Travis Scott Turned So-Fi Stadium Into “Utopia” For A Night