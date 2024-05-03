Tyla Shares Her Feelings On Being Compared To Rihanna

Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Tyla performs during New Year's Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The R&B singer was surprisingly mixed on the comparisons.

R&B singer Tyla has a massive breakout year in 2023. She released her song "Water" in the first half of last year and it became one of the biggest hits of the year. The song slowly rose up the charts eventually peaking inside the top 10 of the Hot 100 at number 7. At the same time, the song became a chart topper on the Hot R&B Songs chart marking her first number one. This year she's capitalizing on that breakout with a self-titled album.

TYLA dropped in March and debuted inside the top 25 of the Billboard 200. The album featured appearances from Gunna, Skillibeng, Tems, Beck G, and Travis Scott. Cementing the singer's rise to stardom, she recently did a cover story for Cosmopolitan. One question asked of the 22-year-old was about comparisons to another singer who achieved massive success at a young age, Rihanna. While she made it clear she was honored by the comparisons and took it as a compliment, she also specified that she wants to be her own artist. Check out her full interview below.

Tyla Discusses Rihanna Comparisons

Tyla's star could have potentially risen even more this year if she had embarked on the world tour she announced. Unfortunately, she was forced to cancel the tour due to health reasons. In the weeks since she's been spotted out partying at numerous events all around the world, leading some fans to question if health was the real reason her tour was canceled.

The most recent incident that caused fans to call her motives into question came earlier this week. She was spotted out clubbing with Gunna which sparked both relationship rumors and and even more rumors about health being the motivation behind her tour cancelation. What do you think of Tyla's response to those that compare her breakout to Rihanna's? Do you see any similarity between the trajectory she's on now and the early years of Rihanna's career? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
