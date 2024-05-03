Tyla Shares Her Feelings On Being Compared To Rihanna

R&B singer Tyla has a massive breakout year in 2023. She released her song "Water" in the first half of last year and it became one of the biggest hits of the year. The song slowly rose up the charts eventually peaking inside the top 10 of the Hot 100 at number 7. At the same time, the song became a chart topper on the Hot R&B Songs chart marking her first number one. This year she's capitalizing on that breakout with a self-titled album.

TYLA dropped in March and debuted inside the top 25 of the Billboard 200. The album featured appearances from Gunna, Skillibeng, Tems, Beck G, and Travis Scott. Cementing the singer's rise to stardom, she recently did a cover story for Cosmopolitan. One question asked of the 22-year-old was about comparisons to another singer who achieved massive success at a young age, Rihanna. While she made it clear she was honored by the comparisons and took it as a compliment, she also specified that she wants to be her own artist. Check out her full interview below.

Tyla Discusses Rihanna Comparisons

Tyla's star could have potentially risen even more this year if she had embarked on the world tour she announced. Unfortunately, she was forced to cancel the tour due to health reasons. In the weeks since she's been spotted out partying at numerous events all around the world, leading some fans to question if health was the real reason her tour was canceled.

The most recent incident that caused fans to call her motives into question came earlier this week. She was spotted out clubbing with Gunna which sparked both relationship rumors and and even more rumors about health being the motivation behind her tour cancelation. What do you think of Tyla's response to those that compare her breakout to Rihanna's? Do you see any similarity between the trajectory she's on now and the early years of Rihanna's career? Let us know in the comment section below.

