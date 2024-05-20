Tyla Recruits Gunna And Skillibeng For Flashy New "Jump" Music Video

Last year, Tyla seemingly became an R&B superstar overnight. It arrived on the back of her song "Water" which dropped last year and slowly crept up the Hot 100. Eventually the song became a total smash hit peaking at number 3 on the chart. The song has racked up more than 600 million streams on Spotify alone and even got a remix with Travis Scott late last year. She followed that up with her self-titled debut album earlier this year, for which she recruited a couple of high profile features.

Two of those features also showed up in her newest video for the song "Jump." Gunna and Skillibeng both feature on the track, which has rocketed up to her second most-streamed song on Spotify. They're also present in the video which is shot in a variety of locations within Tyla's native Johannesburg. It also features shots of Skillibeng from his own hometown of Kingston, Jamaica. The video was directed by NABIL and has already racked up more than 600k views in just its first few hours while hitting YouTube's trending page. Check out the new visuals she shared for "Jump" below.

Tyla Drops New Music Video For "Jump"

Earlier this year, Tyla canceled a world tour she had previously announced for 2024. In a statement released alongside the announcement of the cancelation. she cited health issues that prevented her from following through on the tour. Since then, however, that explanation has stuck with fans and they bring it up regularly. The R&B star has been spotted partying all over the world in recent months and doesn't look particularly encumbered in her new music video. That's led to some fans speculating that there could be alternate reasons for the tour's canceling.

What do you think of the new music video Tyla, Gunna, and Skillibeng released for their new collaboration "Jump?" What's your favorite song from the breakthrough R&B star's new debut album? Let us know in the comment section below.

