Gunna And Tyla Spotted Partying In Johannesburg

Tyla had a massive breakout in 2023. Her song "Water" dropped over the summer and slowly crept all the way up the charts. The song peaked inside the top 10 of the Hot 100 at number 7 while also hitting number one on the Hot R&B Charts. She capitalized on that success earlier this year with a self-titled debut album. The album featured appearances from Skillibeng, Travis Scott, Tems, Becky G, and more. The song "Jump" also featured an appearance from Gunna, who she's been spending some time with recently.

Gunna had a pretty big 2023 in his own right. He dropped his new album a gift & a curse which soared to number 3 on the Billboard 200. It spawned the track "fukumean" which became one of the biggest rap hits of 2023 and one of the biggest hits of the year period. Now the two musical superstars of last year are spending some time together. Cameras caught the pair partying together in Johannesburg earlier this week. While the potential for a power couple has fans bubbling, others are upset with Tyla for going out after canceling her tour for health reasons. Check out some of the fan concerns expressed below.

Tyla And Gunna Hanging Out Together

In the comments, some fans are coming for Tyla. "So She cancelled her tour because of “health issues” but she can party with a world renowned rat? And I still ain’t get my refund" one of the top comments on the post reads. "She’s corny tho" another fan criticism reads. Gunna is gearing up to release yet another new album called One Of Wun. He's promised big things for the project, guaranteeing that it will hit number one, something he hasn't done since 2022's DS4EVER.

What do you think of Gunna and Tyla partying together in Johannesburg? Do you think Tyla owes her fans a more detailed explanation of why she canceled her tour but can still be out partying? Let us know in the comment section below.

