Gunna's Instagram Teases New Music & A Near-Car Crash

The state of Georgia is buzzing with anticipation now that the YSL RICO trial's opening statements are finally unfolding today (November 27). Young Thug has been in court all morning, and while he might not be there in person to support his frequent collaborator, we do know that Gunna is at least in Atlanta this week. Over the weekend, the "fukumean" artist previewed what appears to be unreleased music on his Instagram Story, generating even more excitement for his follow-up to this year's career-elevating a Gift & a Curse LP.

That project helped Gunna gain back several followers who previously jumped ship over allegations that he snitched on Young Thug, though not everyone has been eager to forgive him. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old continues to focus on his future – which might include hiring a new driver after nearly getting into a car accident. In the same Story where he plays his track for followers, Wunna films out of the window of a vehicle's backseat as the person behind the wheel makes an illegal left turn.

Gunna Previews His Latest Work During ATL Cruise

When Akademiks shared the snippet on his IG page, viewers were concerned with Gunna's health and safety above all else. "His driver need to focus on the road," one user pointed out. "Turning left with two oncoming cars and no green arrow is crazy," another wrote. Clearly, the traffic coming at the rapper's vehicle at the time agreed, as they let out a beep of their horn to express their frustration.

Now that he doesn't have to sit in court with Young Thug as a co-defendant in the YSL RICO trial, Gunna likely feels a massive weight taken off his shoulders. The Southern lyricist has been spending plenty of time outside this fall, impressing social media with his football arm at the Rams game earlier this month. Check out a video of that at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

