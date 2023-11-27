YSL RICO: Young Thug & Co-Defendants Begin Trial With Opening Statements In Georgia

It's been a long 567 days for Young Thug, who's spent the majority of that year and a half behind bars awaiting the start of his YSL RICO trial. The hunt for a jury officially began in January. However, due to the rapper's popularity and the large number of co-defendants, it took a minute to find a group of individuals qualified to determine Thugger's fate. Today (November 27), the Atlanta native is finally back in court as opening statements begin.

As Pitchfork notes, prosecutors allege that the So Much Fun artist's YSL (Young Stoner Life) label is also the criminal gang Young Slime Life. Thug – born Jeffrey Williams – was taken into police custody on a massive 56-count indictment last May, pinning crimes on him like murder, assault, robbery, theft, illegal gun possession, and illegal drug possession and sales in the Cleveland Avenue neighbourhood for over a decade.

Young Thug Back in Court as YSL RICO Proceedings Finally Begin

One of the most controversial aspects of the YSL trial is that song lyrics will appear as evidence. In a recently leaked interrogation audio, Thugger laughs at the detective's questions about him, Lil Wayne, and Birdman being a part of the Bloods, calling their references to gang activity in music, "entertainment." Luckily for hip-hop heads, everything unfolding in the courtroom today and beyond will be streaming live on Law & Crime's YouTube channel, and we'll be sure to provide you with regular updates as well.

Ahead of today's highly anticipated court date, social media has been reflecting on the wild rollercoaster that the YSL RICO trial has been before even officially starting. From Lil Keed's untimely death in the weeks following his labelmate's arrest to nine people taking plea deals, we could've never predicted things would turn out this way for Young Thug and his co-defendants. Read more about that at the link below. Let us know if you think Jeffrey Williams will be coming home when court concludes in the comments.

