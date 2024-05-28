Gunna's New Look Has Fans Declaring An All-Time Glow Up

Earlier this month, Gunna dropped his new album One Of Wun. The project put up solid sales numbers in its first week, though not quite as high as he expected or promised. Ahead of the album's release he told TMZ that the album was headed for the top spot on the Billboard 200. The album debuted at number 2, being held back by Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department which has occupied the top spot nearly every week since it was released.

But fans have already pivoted to paying attention to something else entirely related to the "fukumean" rapper. A new clip of him performing is making the rounds online and many can't help but point out his physique. The clip shows off a particularly fit looking Gunna during a recent performance. In the comments fans are incredibly impressed with his results. "Chile this glow up is one for the books" one of the top comments on the post reads. "The gym will make a better version of everybody! Love to see it!" another top comment on the post reads. Check out the video that has everyone talking below.

Read More: Gunna's "Bittersweet" Tour Taps Flo Milli As Opening Act

Gunna's New Look Has Fans Acting Thirsty

Gunna has had an incredibly busy 2024 so far. The videos of his performances come from his Bittersweet tour which took off earlier this year. He's also found the time to record a few collaborations. He popped up with guest verses on new singles from both Normani and Tyla already this year. His crossover with Tyla recently got a music video shot in the breakthrough R&B singer's native Johannesburg. Gunna makes an appearance in the video alongside Skillibeng who also appears as a featured artist on the track.

What do you think of Gunna's new fitter look causing fans to get thirsty over videos of him performing? What's your favorite song from the tracklist of his newly released album One Of Wun? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Travis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: Watch

[Via]