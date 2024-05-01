Gunna Promises His Next Album Will Be A Chart Topper

Gunna is gearing up to release a new project later this year and he's been building up quite a bit of hype for it. The album is called One Of Wun, a name he confirmed last month alongside the reveal of the album cover. He's already released two singles from the album. The first was called "Bittersweet" and it dropped back in February. The second came a month later, it's called "Prada Dem" and featured Offset. The song has racked up more than 30 million streams on Spotify since it dropped.

But when TMZ caught up with him recently to talk about the album. He made some pretty significant claims about One Of Wun during the brief discussion. When asked about the album's success he didn't hold anything back. “The album One of Wun — it’s number one," he claimed. He's no stranger to number one albums, with Wunna and DS4Ever topping the Billboard 200 back in 2020 and 2022 respectively. His last album a Gift & a Curse dropped last year with very little promotion and still managed to land at number 3. Even more impressively it spawned one of the biggest hits of 2023 "fukumean." Check out his full conversation with TMZ below.

Gunna Promises A Number One Album

Gunna has also appeared on two high-profile features this year. He teamed up with breakthrough singer Tyla, who was responsible for another one of the biggest hits of 2023 "Water." The two also teamed up with Skillibeng for the song "Jump" which has racked up more than 42 million streams on Spotify already. Over the weekend, he teamed up with Normani for the song "1:59." The singer and former fifth harmony member also has a highly-anticipated album coming out later this year, her long-awaited solo debut.

What do you think of Gunna promising that his next album One Of Wun will be a chart-topper? Are you looking forward to the release of the project at some point later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

