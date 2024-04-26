Normani & Gunna Cannot Resist Each Other On Sensual Lead Single "1:59"

Normani fans have been starved, dehydrated, and all the above waiting for her debut solo album. It has been teased and in the works for years at this point, but not much was known about it. That was up until February when the former Fifth Harmony vocalist revealed the project's artwork and title. She also began teasing music from it just weeks ago, but the reception was not great. But Normani still has people ready for what she can do on her own with its lead single "1:59" featuring Gunna.

Her supporters might also be thrilled to know that Genius has Dopamine listed for a June 14 release date. That appears to be the confirmed date as well, as Normani has "DOPAMINE THE ALBUM JUNE 14" in her Instagram bio. "1:59" sees the Georgia natives serenade each other, with Gunna even taking on an auto tuned singing and rapping flow. It does not sound too off-putting for those who had doubts about how he would fit on a slow-mo R&B cut.

Listen To "1:59" By Normani & Gunna

Normani and Gunna are so infatuated with one another, that even when they are not together, they are always wanting to reunite for an intimate time. Instrumentally, it is nothing that is reinventing the wheel, with its guitar loops and minimal production overall. But it does sound pleasing to the ears vocally and beat wise. Be sure to check out the lead single for Dopamine above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "1:59" by Normani and Gunna? Will this be the best song from Dopamine, why or why not? Does this get you excited for her album? Who had the better performance on the track? Should they work again in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Normani and Gunna. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can tell your time 'cause you gon' like the things I do

Sexy camera shine 'cause 'least she met when it's time to room

F*** it, we made love to tunes, f***in' shrooms

Lock you to the bed, don't let you move

Baby, help me heal the pain (Heal the pain)

This don't feel like lust and I feel love in my veins (Veins)

