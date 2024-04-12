Normani Previews Snippet From Long-Awaited Album, But Fans Aren't Messing With It

Overall, Normani has been an artist who fans have been dying to hear from again. The former Fifth Harmony member has been dropping loosies and singles since 2018. However, none of them have landed on an album. Her fan's anticipation for this debut solo project has been building since that year and it makes sense. She has proven to be a formidable vocalist and someone that can definitely pull in numbers for the R&B genre. However, with all of this time in between that promise of a solo effort, it appears that fans are growing tired of waiting and waiting. Case and point are the reactions that Normani has received for her new snippet.

The Neighborhood Talk reshared a clip from Normani previewing some music from Dopamine. The lyrics of, "Bling bling blaow," along with the club-friendly beat are turning a lot of people off. One fan comments, "Bling bling who?!?!? Normani babe we trying but cmon." Another chimes in, "This would’ve been fire in 2008." Additionally, someone else goes, "At this age, I am not singing out bling bling blou… I’m just not doing it."

Is Normani's New Teaser Doing It For You?

It seems like the last time fans were truly excited about Dopamine was when she announced that title and its accompanying artwork. That happened back in February of this year on her Instagram. "Cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM." However, Normani never included the release date and still did not in March when fans were reaching out asking for some other news on the album.

What are your thoughts on this new snippet from Normani's upcoming album? Do you disagree with the majority's reaction to the song, why or why not? Has her new project lost all of its hype and potential? When do you see her dropping this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Normani. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

