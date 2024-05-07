Gunna Fans Cause Entire Detroit Venue To Shake During Recent Concert

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Gunna wears black jacket, velvet shorts, sunglasses Saint Laurent outside Sacai during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

The video had fans questioning the building's structural integrity.

Last year, Gunna delivered one of the biggest rap hits of the year and one of the biggest songs of his entire career. "fukumean" took off the moment he dropped his album a Gift & a Curse. Though the album didn't receive much promotion and was released amid a flurry of snitching allegations related to the YSL RICO trial, the song took off immediately. During a recent concert in Detroit at The Fox Theater fans showed just how hype the song gets them.

Gunna has been sharing clips from his Bittersweet tour to Instagram but the latest is perhaps the most impressive. The video shows that fans in the balcony seats were vibing with the song to a potentially dangerous extent. The entire balcony platform bobs up and down with the beat of the song leading fans in the comments to speculate that it isn't the most structurally sound. "Nah that joint is about to collapse" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Detroit yall can’t keep using the same building jackson 5 performed in lol" another comment jokes. Check out the shocking video of an entire balcony shaking during his performance below.

Gunna Has Fans Predicting A Balcony Collapse At Recent Show

Gunna has already begun teasing another new album that he plans to drop later this year. He's confirmed that the project is called One Of Wun and even shared the album cover to Instagram last month. The record already has a few singles under its belt, headlined by the song "Prada Dem" with Offset which quickly became a fan favorite. He also has high expectations for the record, promising TMZ that it would his number one on the Billboard 200.

What do you think of the shocking video of fans making an entire balcony bob up and down to Gunna's "fukumean?" Do you think the venue should check on its structural integrity in the wake of the viral clip? Let us know in the comment section below.

