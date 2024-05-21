Gunna Shares BTS Footage From Tyla's "Jump" Music Video, Rapper Clowned For How He Walks

Both Gunna and Tyla have had big years in 2024. Each artist has come through with a new album in the first five months. The former delivered One of Wun earlier this month, with a heavy focus on his new mindset and personal growth. As for the latter, the Afro-pop act gave her growing Tygers (her fans) fan base a full dosage of what she can do on an LP with her self-titled debut. One song from the album that listeners have taken a liking to is the Gunna and Skillibeng collaboration, "Jump."

The song has climbed up the ranks quickly, as it is currently Tyla's second-most streamed record at 67.3 million plays. It is outpacing others such as "Truth or Dare," "ART," and "No.1" with Tems. Just yesterday, the track got some extra pampering with its music video. It was shot in Tyla's hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa and while they were down there, they were seen out together in a video reshared by The Neighborhood Talk, which angered some fans.

Gunna & Tyla BTS For "Jump" Music Video

The reason for them being so upset was because she was partying after canceling her tour due to health issues. Some of her Tygers were claiming that they still had not received refunds as well. Now, more footage of the rapper and singer is out, in what appears to be BTS for the "Jump" video. Fans are not angry this time around, but they are roasting the heck out of Gunna. In the clip, his walking motion seems a bit stiff and awkward, and trolls on X were quick to point that out. One person says, "N**** walking like he slipped a disk in his back." Another joins the comedy show, adding, "He walks like he's going uphill at all time[s] 😭"

