Tyla's Debut Album Praised By Fans And Critics

Last year, South African R&B singer Tyla had her commercial breakthrough. That came on the back of her single "Water" which was a smash hit last year. It took a slow crawl up the charts eventually reaching the top 10 where it peaked at number 7. The song has racked up an astonishing 490 million streams on Spotify and last year it got a remix version with Travis Scott. Now she's capitalizing on the success of the song with the release of her self-titled debut album.

Late last year, she dropped a trio of new songs to tease towards the release of TYLA. Those tracks were called "Truth Or Dare," "Butterflies," and "On And On" and were met with even more praise from R&B fans. "Truth Or Dare" in particular has become a fan favorite and racked up more than 43 million streams on Spotify. That was followed by even more singles like "Jump" with Gunna and Skillibeng. The album's final single was "No. 1" with Tems. Now that the full project is out fans are reacting to it and the feedback has been very positive. Check out some of that praise for the record below.

Tyla Fans Are Loving Her New Album

In anticipation of the new album, Tyla and Travis Scott dropped the music video for their "Water" remix earlier this week. The sensual visuals perfectly fit with the songs impressively smooth demeanor and as a result the video has already racked up more than 2 million views in just a few days. That's par for the course for Tyla with her previous music video for the song "Truth Or Dare" racking up more than 11 million views.

Earlier this month, Tyla had to cancel her entire upcoming tour due to unspecified health concerns. What do you think of Tyla's self-titled debut album? Do you think she's one of the next big R&B stars in the making? Let us know in the comment section below.

