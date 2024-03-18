LeBron James & Tyla's Viral Courtside Interaction Has Fans Anticipating LeBron's Stay In The Doghouse

LeBron and Savannah James have been happily married for almost 11 years. They are one of the strongest celebrity power couples known as the James Gang. Even with how close they are, people are always going to make up some sort of gossip to get everyone talking. That has been the case over the past 36 hours after LeBron James and Tyla were seen chatting courtside. Bron happened to be sitting on the bench right next to the Afropop sensation and the two shared a wholesome moment during their Warriors contest.

However, fans would have you believe there is some trouble in paradise. People were making crude jokes like, "That Savannah x Tyla threesome might be what shangrila is." Another offers to slide in James' place for Savannah. "I’ll take Savannah then," he comments. Furthermore, others are assuming that a doghouse is being constructed for future use. "Savannah bouta really get this n**** a doghouse built in the backyard😭😭😭😭" The reason why trolls on X are making such bold statements is due to a past video that also went viral.

Fans Pull Out Receipts Of LeBron James & Jeanie Buss' "Scandalous" Video

About a week and a half ago, LeBron was out for the Lakers contest against the Bucks at home. He, along with owner Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis were chatting it up. Fans were taken aback by how touchy both ladies were being with James, especially after Jeanie was resting her head on his shoulder. People love to stir up controversy, but we think The King is just being friendly to his bosses and pop stars alike.

