Boosie Badazz Claps Back At Kanye West's Recent Shade, Labels Himself A "Legend"

Boosie Badazz has fired back at Kanye West with a lengthy statement on Twitter about the type of music he makes. The comments come after West claimed to be responsible for influencing the last two decades of hip-hop music. Boosie didn't take kindly to the statement. After catching Boosie's response, West wrote on his Instagram Story: "I JUST SAW THAT 'WIPE ME DOWN' WAS MADE IN 2007. I TAKE NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR WHATEVER THAT GENRE WOULD BE CALLED."

Boosie fired back on Twitter: "THE GENRE OF MUSIC I MAKE IS CALLED 'BOOSIE MUSIC.' IT MAKES YOU CRY, IT MAKES YOU SMILE, IT MAKES YOU DANCE, IT GIVES YOU MOTIVATION, IT MAKES YOU THINK, I REALLY RAISE PEOPLE THRU MY MUSIC, ITS REAL HEARTFELT MUSIC. NO RAPPER HAS RAISED MO STREET N****S THAN ME. I MAKE THE MUSIC THATS MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE WE GREW UP N THE SAME HOUSE TOGETHER. WIPE ME DOWN IS NOT A GENRE OF MUSIC ITS A SONG. 07 I WAS ALMOST A DECADE N. IVE BEEN PUTTING OUT THIS REAL HEARTFELT SH*T SINCE 98-99 [fire emojis] THEY JUST DONT GIVE REAL N****S FLOWERS NO MORE BUT I GIVE THEM TO MYSELF #legend."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reunites With Webbie At Boosie Bash, Invites GloRilla To Perform "Yeah Glo!"

Boosie Badazz Performs At Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Lil Boosie performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Kanye shared his original take during an interview with Big Boy after his headlining set at Rolling Loud, last week. “I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years, I created this genre. I created Weeknd’s genre, Trav, Drake…I’m gonna go ‘head and say it, with all love, Future and Thug also, because of the autotune album if you think about it,” Ye said. Boosie isn't the only one to take issue with the comments either. Kid Cudi, who played a significant role in the shaping of hip-hop in the 2010s, shared a screenshot of a Wikipedia page that argued his sound was an inspiration for Kanye making 808s & Heartbreak.

Boosie Has A Response For Kanye West

THE GENRE OF MUSIC I MAKE IS CALLED “BOOSIE MUSIC “ .IT MAKES YOU CRY, IT MAKES YOU SMILE , IT MAKES YOU DANCE, IT GIVES YOU MOTIVATION , IT MAKES YOU THINK , I REALLY RAISE PEOPLE THRU MY MUSIC,ITS REAL HEARTFELT https://t.co/7pEwgsswFR RAPPER HAS RAISED MO STREET NIGGAS THAN ME… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 18, 2024

Check out Boosie's latest response to Kanye West on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Addresses Boosie Badazz Diss, Takes "No Responsibility" For His Music

[Via]