Boosie Badazz Reunites With Webbie At Boosie Bash, Invites GloRilla To Perform "Yeah Glo!"

Boosie Badazz recently hosted his fifth annual Boosie Bash in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a three-day event of parties and a hip-hop music festival. Moreover, on Friday (March 15), he held a talent showcase, and today (Sunday, March 17), he will bring together a finale party at Red Stick Social. The big event, though, was the Trill Entertainment rapper's festival on Saturday (March 16), and he brought out a lot of artists last night. There was Jeezy, 42 Dugg, Jacquees, the 41-year-old's reunion with labelmate Webbie, and GloRilla, who came out to perform her new banger "Yeah Glo!"

Furthermore, folks probably know that Webbie and Boosie have kept up a close relationship as of late, which is heartening considering their history together. They've been supporting each other since the Trill days in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and seeing this scene still alive and kicking is a nice sight. In addition, it's also great to see rappers who are more active and relevant today give these MCs the flowers they deserve. Hopefully it's a generational crossover that continues throughout 2024, and hopefully more industry peers craft experiences that open this door.

Boosie & Webbie Cross Paths Again

As for GloRilla, we know that Boosie is quite fond of her in unexpected, creative, and downright comical ways. For example, he named his dog after her last year, and we can't deny that that's an honor that very few rappers can claim. After all, who's out here naming their dog Hov, or 6ix God, or Roman, or Kung Fu Kenny? We're sure there are probably wilder examples of this out there, but in this case, it's a curious but wholesome example of Southern solidarity.

GloRilla Performs "Yeah Glo!" At The Bash

Meanwhile, Badazz is still adept at dishing out his takes, hot or cold, on the latest hip-hop happenings in the wider pop culture space. Most recently, he called Ye out for claiming he invented all popular music from the last 20 years. If that was the case, then maybe this bash wouldn't have been as successful as it was. Regardless, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz, Webbie, and GloRilla.

