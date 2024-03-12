GloRilla Performs Her Hit "Yeah Glo!" Alongside Retirement House

GloRilla seems like she has the makings of a big hit on her hands. Last month she unleashed her new single "Yeah Glo!" The track is a hard-hitting banger in the style of many songs she's made in the past. The track was a critical darling right away and it didn't take long for the public to start to warm up on it. After hovering in the back end of the Hot 100 for its first few weeks to song took a massive jump this week. It his a new peak just inside the top 50 at #49 in this weeks edition of the Hot 100.

In another attempt to get the song in front of more eyes, she collaborated with the social media profile Retirement House. The account has racked up millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram for making the kind of content you wouldn't expect from people of their age. That also includes the newest video they shared where the seniors help GloRilla out with a special cover of "Yeah Glo!" The video dropped yesterday and has already racked up more than 300k likes. Check out the hilarious new video below.

GloRilla's Hilarious New "Yeah Glo!" Video

In the comments fans can't get over how adorable the clip is. Taraji P Henson even pulled up in the comment section showing love. "@glorillapimp NOW YOU JUST STOLE MY WHOLE HEART. THIS IS EVERYTHING. I adore you" her comment reads. "Y’all!! Whose grandparents are these?? They be liviiiiiiiin!!!" another one of the top comments on the post reads.

GloRilla has achieved quite a bit of success despite not having released her debut album yet. She began teasing the record last year though updates on it have slowed in the months since, but "Yeah Glo!" serves as a very strong start. What do you think of GloRilla covering "Yeah Glo!" with the Retirement House Instagram account? Do you think the song has a potential to be a big hit this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

