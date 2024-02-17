Ciara Cosigns GloRilla's New Song "Yeah, Glo"

Fans from all across the rap spectrum are showing love for GloRilla's new song "Yeah, Glo!." The thumping banger features some of Glo's most intense flows yet and the kind of hard-hitting beat that she excels over. The track has only been out for a week but it's already racked up well over a million streams on Spotify. Even more impressively, the music video has netted more than 3 million views on YouTube in that same time span.

Some other high-profile voices have also shown their love for the new banger. Videos made the rounds earlier this week of LeBron James and GloRilla linking up after a recent Lakers game hit the internet earlier this week. In the clips, James can be spotted singing and dancing along to "Yeah, Glo!" But he isn't the only celebrity to endorse the new banger. Ciara shared a video to social media recently where she is absolutely feeling herself. She shows off her model walk while the song plays in the background. The video proves that the track has her feeling herself just as much as everyone else. Check out the video Ciara shared below.

GloRilla's New Song Has Ciara Feeling Herself

This isn't the only way Ciara has been living her best life recently. She's also shared some behind-the-scenes looks at her life with husband Russell Wilson and their new baby. One of the first looks at their new baby came from Wilson himself. He shared an adorable picture of mother and daughter to Instagram last month.

The post came at a time when his Denver Broncos had already thrown in the towel for this year's NFL season. His future with the team is still very much unclear going into next season. Wilson was benched for the last few weeks of the season. Many suspect that the team will try and cut him to get out of his contract. What do you think of GloRilla's new song "Yeah, Glo!?" Does it surprise you how many celebrities and fellow musicians seem to be enjoying the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

