GloRilla Claims Megan Thee Stallion Learned How To Twerk From Her

GloRilla is no stranger to making surprising claims out of nowhere. For example, earlier this year she surprised fans when she claimed that Lil Uzi Vert is her cousin. There doesn't seem to be any strong evidence for that but it would put her in an awkward situation as she's currently beefing with Uzi's girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT. During a recent Instagram livestream where she was discussing twerking, she made one quick comment that fans have become hung up on.

In the video, she's livestreaming from her bathroom discussing her twerking abilities. She's explaining that she can't show off her moves the best while wearing black but assures fans she's talented. One of the ways she tries to back that claim up is by saying Megan Thee Stallion learned how to twerk from her. Megan is no stranger to the move, having recently taken to social media to declare herself the queen of it. That's why some fans are skeptical of GloRilla's claims, even as others find her comments hilarious even if they are hard to believe. Check out the video where she makes the claim below.

GloRilla Claims She Taught Megan Thee Stallion How To Twerk

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion just crossed paths on their new single "Wanna Be." The track served as the second release from Glo's new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang which dropped over the weekend. "Wanna Be" is off to a hot start with nearly 4.5 million streams on Spotify after less than a week. The song also got a hilarious video where the pair give their wild take on frat parties.

Earlier this year GloRilla unleashed the mixtape's lead single "Yeah Glo." The song has been a hit with fans and critics alike picking up some big cosigns and hovering on the Hot 100. What do you think of GloRilla's claim that Megan Thee Stallion learned how to twerk from her? Do you think there's any legitimacy to the seemingly off-handed comment she made? Let us know in the comment section below.

