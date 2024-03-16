Boosie Badazz Slams Kanye West For Claiming He "Invented" The Past 20 Years Of Music

Kanye West continues to make headlines for his countless controversial remarks, and his recent interview with Big Boy has only added fuel to the fire. At one point in the conversation, for example, Ye claimed to be the sole person behind the past two decades of music. Needless to say, viewers have their doubts.

"I invented every style of music of the past 20 years, I created the genre. I created Weeknd's genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I'mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s," he said. "Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here's a new genre. It's called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out."

Boosie Badazz Says "Nobody Listens To Kanye In The Projects"

Ye's claim has prompted countless fans, critics, and peers alike to chime into the debate. Most recently, Boosie Badazz hopped on Instagram to share his take. Boosie's calling cap on Ye's bold claim, as according to him, people where he's from simply cannot relate. "NOT ALL GENRES NOT EVERY STYLE," Boosie wrote. "NOT BOOSIE MUSIC. YOU CAN'T RELATE TO NOTHING I RAP ABOUT R YOUR MUSIC. NOBODY LISTENS TO KANYE IN THE PROJECTS R THE TRENCHES IM, A GON HEAD N SAY IT ' MY PEOPLE DO NOT RELATE TO YOU.'"

Clearly, Boosie strongly disagrees with Ye, and it looks like he's not the only one. Earlier today, Kid Cudi also seemingly responded to the Chicago MC's claim, dropping a screenshot of a Wikipedia article that lists him as an inspiration for 808s & Heartbreaks. What do you think of Kanye West claiming to have invented every style of music of the past 20 years? What about Boosie's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

