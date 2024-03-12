J. Cole & Boosie Badazz Visit Same Houston Strip Club: Video

No matter what circumstances Boosie Badazz finds himself in, the Louisana native always knows how to keep us laughing. Thankfully, he's been staying out of legal trouble in recent weeks, though the "Wipe Me Down" artist has been caught up in some internet drama with streamer Adin Ross. Elsewhere, Boosie's been in the headlines for predicting that by the time he reaches age 80, he'll still be able to maintain a relationship with a PYT no older than 30.

Today (March 12) a video of the multi-talent outside of a popular Houston strip club surfaced online. In the clip, Boosie chats with North Carolina-born lyricist J. Cole, who was decidedly more sober than this friend. "Aye, bruh! Aye, bruh, I'mma keep it 100," the 41-year-old shouts over the Dreamville founder. "I'm like that for real," Boosie said, though it's unclear exactly what he was referring to. "I already... Who you telling?" Cole responded while towering over his tipsy pal.

H-Town's Area 29 Welcomes Boosie Badazz & J. Cole

After a moment of hesitation, Boosie repeats himself, "I'm like that for real," before going in for a hug. Cole's body language looked slightly unreceptive to the physical contact, but he obliged nonetheless. "Who you telling?" the latter asked again. "Why you telling me like I don't know?" the father of two added with a laugh as Boosie grinned from ear to ear.

J. Cole isn't known to be a huge social butterfly, but so far in 2024, he's been spending plenty of time outside. Besides his latest link-up with Boosie Badazz at Area 29, the "Love Yourz" artist has been on tour across America with Drake. Earlier this week, a fan of both rappers went viral for creating a Step Brothers-inspired t-shirt to commemorate their joint venture. Check that out at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news.

