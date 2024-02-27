Boosie Badazz Claims He & NBA YoungBoy Avoid Each Other In Interviews

Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy have spent almost two years without really following up on their beef, and apparently it's for good reason. Moreover, for those unaware, the two Baton Rouge, Louisiana natives dissed each other back in 2022, and it seemingly came out of nowhere. In the nearly two-year span since, many folks wondered what happened with this feud and whether it came to a private resolution. Well, that's kind of what Boosie suggested during a recent sit-down with Cam Capone News. YB came up as a subject of discussion, and fans waiting for an answer now have a vague but curious one.

"Joe Budden went viral for saying YoungBoy's music is trash," the interviewer remarked to Boosie Badazz. "I don't really want to comment on that s**t, you know?" he replied. "I don't really want to comment on that s**t. Me and YB got an understanding on some s**t right now, you know. I ain't speaking on him, he ain't speaking on me. We ain't really talking about nothing, but... you know. I don't want to talk about him, he don't want to talk about me. We gon' keep it like that."

Boosie Reveals Truce With NBA YoungBoy: Watch

Furthermore, this is a pretty curious revelation considering how long it's been since they spoke on each other's animosity. In fact, it raises the question of just how long the two have kept up this agreement for, as there's so much that they could've commented on pertaining to each other's numerous spats in hip-hop. It's also a bit of gratification for folks who remember their previous collaborative history, because it suggests that they saw that beefing with each other wasn't going to get them anywhere. Regardless, we probably won't hear much else about this background if both of them keep their promise to one another.

Meanwhile, the Trill Entertainment affiliate even spoke previously on how his son's beef with the Never Broke Again leader and Kodak Black actually worries him. As such, this November 2023 statement could be what provoked this truce of sorts, and at the very least shows that he doesn't want things to get too contentious. We're happy to stay in the dark, though, as it seems this is working out in both parties' best interest. Still, just in case, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy.

