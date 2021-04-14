Cam Capone News
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims He & NBA YoungBoy Avoid Each Other In InterviewsIn a new interview with Cam Capone News, the Baton Rouge rapper revealed a truce of sorts with his fellow Louisiana MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says "The Trenches" Don't Listen To EminemBoosie Badazz says Eminem's music doesn't resonate with him.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWhat Caused Blueface Strip Club Shooting? Victim Tells His Story On "Cam Capone News"This marks Kentavious "Tay" Traylor's first sit-down conversation about the traumatic night when he nearly lost his life.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipChief Keef Got "Thrown In The Garbage," O-Block J Hood RecallsJ Hood says he was "scared" of THF Bruh Bruh.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSpider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo's L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab DeadAs the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death.By Balen Mautone
- MusicLil Reese Details 2019 Shooting: "I Just Felt Blood Coming From My Neck"The rapper says that there was a brief moment where he thought he was going to die.By Erika Marie