What Caused Blueface Strip Club Shooting? Victim Tells His Story On “Cam Capone News”

Blueface is almost constantly in trouble, either with the law, his mother, social media, or one of his two baby mamas. Arguably the messiest situation he's been a part of lately took place at a Las Vegas strip club last October. At the time, Kentavious “Tay” Traylor was allegedly targeted by Blue. He finally shared his story today (October 30) on Cam Capone News. This marks the victim's first sit-down interview on the topic. He had plenty of interesting insight to share with those still keeping up with the case.

"A guy hit me. I said, ‘Alright, I’m about to beat your ass.’ I pulled up my pants and got ready to fight. Next thing you know I’m getting jumped," Traylor told Capone on his show. "Honestly, it all started because of a shirt I had on. I just had on a Playboy bunny shirt — that’s how all of this started. They thought I was a from rival gang or something," the survivor speculated, though he says neither Blue nor his affiliates pressed him before their beef escalated in or outside the club.

Tay, Blueface's Alleged Victim, Recalls the Night He Was Shot

"I guess he had said some slurs to me, but since I don’t gang-bang, I didn’t pick them up. I mean, I’m just walking to my car," Traylor noted. He feels as though "justice" hasn't been fairly served as there's reportedly a "whole video" the public has yet to see that clearly identifies his assailants. "That’s why I don’t rock with the DEA either. There’s so many things that they could release, that they could do to make me look better or just show the entire situation [but don’t]," he sadly reflected.

Elsewhere in the news, after Blueface dissed Chrisean Rock for apparently struggling to sell tickets, she proudly showed off the event she hosted in a parking lot with Lil Mabu this past weekend. See videos from that at the link below, and let us know if you think the "Thotiana" rapper will make it through his 24-month suspended sentence without getting into trouble and serving prison time in the comments.

