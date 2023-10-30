Blueface’s Mom Caught Speeding With Tints As Police Pull Her Over On Live

The more we get to know Karlissa Saffold, the easier it is to understand why Blueface's behaviour is so questionable at times. It seems he learned many of his toxic traits from the reality starlet, who's never held back on publicly bashing her son or his two baby mamas. Saffold's opinions on people are fickle and tend to be in alignment with how Blue sees the world so that she might stay in his good graces. Of course, they still often come to blows, with the father of three most recently having to put his mother on blast for dissing Jaidyn Alexis' BBL.

When she's not chiming in on whatever drama is unfolding with Blue and those around him, Saffold loves to share her daily life with her followers. This past weekend, it seems she ran into a rough patch when a police officer pulled the rapper's mother over for speeding and having tints on her vehicle. Rather than recount the moment with a story time after, Karlissa's assistant began live streaming the awkward encounter on the side of the road.

Karlissa Saffold Takes Advantage of Being Blueface's Mom

"I was flirting with him, he was cute as f**k," the woman behind the camera tells her boss. "He kept telling me to get back, I'm not going to jail for y'all! That's Blueface's mom, she didn't do nothing wrong," Saffold's staff member insists while waiting outside the whip. "I'm just saying, we can try to get out of the ticket," she further speculated.

As Karlissa Saffold narrowly avoids conflict with law enforcement, her son is also doing what he can to stay out of trouble. Earlier this month, Blueface was granted a 24-month suspended sentence for his role in a strip club shooting, meaning he can avoid a hard time if he's able to keep a good head on his shoulders and avoid being around weapons. Unfortunately, it seems his second baby mama and her new boo are doing all they can to provoke him. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

