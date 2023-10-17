Jaidyn Alexis Trolls Karlissa Saffold’s Nudes After Blueface’s Mom Disses Her BBL

Chaos continues to ensue for the Porters.

Despite the neverending comments from exhausted social media users begging blogs to stop posting about Blueface and the myriad of messy women in his life, the 26-year-old continues to break the internet on a regular basis. Seeing as his interview with Jaidyn Alexis on The Jason Lee Show drops today, we're not surprised to see that couple in the news. However, earlier this week, Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold took us by surprise when NSFW photos of her surfaced online. The images in question see the family matriarch sticking out her tongue while flexing her booty in the mirror shamelessly.

"I promise I did not moon y'all for clout," Saffold defended herself at the time. When she saw her son's negative reaction to her nudes, the reality star interestingly took the opportunity to bash his baby mama's body. "Now I said it was an accident, but it look better than the one you spent yo life savings on," Karlissa told the Cr*zy In Love star of his co-parent's $30K BBL.

Jaidyn Alexis Laughs At Her Children's Grandmother

By now, fans of the "Barbie" rap diva know that she stays unbothered by what haters have to say. Instead of getting in her feelings, she takes their criticism straight to the studio to record a hit with Blue. Rather than hitting back at Saffold's low blow, Alexis retweeted a screenshot of the grown woman's explicit mirror photo, which focuses only on her face. "And when I send you this, just [know] I'm [finna] show my a** 💯💯💯💯," the original poster wrote. "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," the mother of two laughed.

Meanwhile, in the world of Blueface's other baby mama, Chrisean Rock just dropped off a joint single with her apparent new boo, Lil Mabu. While the duo was streaming on Live together, they confirmed that he wrote the lyrics aimed at Wack 100 and the "Thotiana" rapper. Read social media's reaction to that news at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

