Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface Channel “The Proud Family” With Their Little Ones For Halloween

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis haven't always seen eye to eye, but now more than ever, the MILF Music creatives are working together to secure their family's legacy. They've been steadily releasing singles to help grow the mother of two's fanbase. At the same time, their romantic connection looks to be getting stronger too. After Chrisean Rock gave birth to her first child with Blue last month, we saw a brief reconciliation between those two. However, more dramatic antics proved that the co-parents couldn't work through their issues, sending the Californian back to torment Alexis.

As we move closer to Halloween, she and Blue are sharing their joint costume with the world earlier than anticipated. While the 26-year-old solidified his status as head of the household by dressing as Oscar Proud, the patriarch of Disney's The Proud Family, his other half raised some eyebrows by going as his wife, Trudy, who's a Black woman. Seeing as Alexis' background doesn't align with the character she's cosplaying, it's no surprise that people were stepping on her neck over the decision.

Spooky SZN Came Early for Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Their Two Kids

Their two young children, Javaugn and Journey, got in on the fun too. While the youngest wore a cute red dress and her hair in pigtails like Penny Proud, Blue's son went as Sticky Webb. The moody character famously wore monochrome outfits and sunglasses in the animated series, which his parents managed to help him recreate flawlessly.

Despite his attempts at trying to keep the peace, Blueface always seems to be caught up in some sort of drama thanks to the numerous women in his life. Most recently, it's been his mother, Karlissa Saffold, who's causing a stir online due to her leaked booty picture. Read what the "Thotiana" rapper had to say about that uncomfortable situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

