the proud family
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis & Blueface Channel "The Proud Family" With Their Little Ones For HalloweenThe spooky holiday is still a few weeks away, but the Porter family is already showing their spirit.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Carters Recreate "The Proud Family" For HalloweenThey win. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureTina Knowles-Lawson Says Blue Ivy Helped Prepare Her For Acting RoleTina Knowles-Lawson got some constructive criticism from her granddaughter while running lines together.By Jordan Schenkman
- TV"The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder" Trailer Shows Oscar Meddling In Penny's Love LifeThe Disney+ original series will premiere on Wednesday, February 23rd.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDisney+ Confirms "The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder" RebootKyla Pratt and the entire original cast of "The Proud Family" will return for a Disney+ reboot titled "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."By Keenan Higgins
- TVDisney+ Is Bringing Back New Episodes Of "The Proud Family"YES. By Chantilly Post
- GramOrlando Brown Expecting Another Child, Claims Girlfriend Has DisappearedHis message was a little difficult to decipher.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Shares A Lot With "The Proud Family Movie:" WatchThe two work well together. By Brynjar Chapman