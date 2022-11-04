Beyonce and Jay-Z never miss a beat when it comes to Halloween. This year, the Carters and their three children — Blue, Rumi & Sir — got in on the holiday festivities. On Thursday, the Renaissance singer’s mom, Tina Knowles, shared a photo of her daughter and her gorgeous family dressed up as The Proud Family for Halloween.

Bey was on double costume duty as the animated family’s matriarchs Trudy Proud and Suga Mama, while Hov donned Papa Oscar Proud’s signature blue suspenders and button up. As for the children, Blue rocked her best Penny Proud look, while Rumi and Sir went as newborns, Bebe and Cece.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce Knowles attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Fans immediately flooded the comment section to gush over the iconic costumes. “They literally win Halloween every year,” one fan gushed. Another added, “This is bringing back ALL the childhood memories.” Mama Tina captioned the epic photo, “I always wanted to see them as the Proud Family.” She isn’t the only one.

For years, fans have pointed out the comparison between the Carter Family and the animated Disney family. Back in 2019, one Twitter user’s tweet about the similarities went viral. I loved how badass the grandma was in The Proud Family. In today’s time, they’d be Jay Z, Beyoncé and family.”

Oddly enough, Beyonce, Solange and Destiny’s Child sang the beloved theme song to hit tv show. Over the years, the Carters have donned timeless Halloween looks. In 2014, she and a three-year old Blue Ivy dressed and Janet and Michael Jackson. The following year, the family three took on the took on Coming to America.

Only the Carters can post their Halloween looks a week later and still win. Check out some of their looks throughout the years, below.