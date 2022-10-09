It’s been over two months since Beyoncé dropped off her long-awaited RENAISSANCE album, but even now, she’s not quite done celebrating the project’s massive success.

On Saturday (October 8), the mother of three delivered a new photo dump to her Instagram page, revealing several noteworthy looks that she rocked during her latest CLUB RENAISSANCE party – this one taking place in Paris at the tail end of the latest Fashion Week.

As Fashionista reports, the “Upgrade U” songstress has been throwing exclusive star-studded events all over the globe in celebration of her new album, taking her disco-inspired music to cities like Belgium, New York City, and beyond.

Her latest night out on the town took place at the Yoyo Palais De Tokyo, and was hosted in partnership with Tiffany & Co. thanks to Bey’s brand ambassadorship for the luxury company.

It’s been noted that the Houston-born vocalist wore no shortage of designer diamonds and gold for her party, including the Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace in Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds ($67K).

The 41-year-old’s outfits for the night beautifully showed off her famous curves and came straight off of the Saint Laurent S/S 2023 runway.

No phones were allowed inside the latest CLUB RENAISSANCE event, but it has been reported that celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Doja Cat dropped by to celebrate.

Thanks to her new Instagram photo dump (which includes a picture with her husband, JAY-Z), we also know that Beyoncé pulled off at least one outfit change while inside – this one sure to keep all eyes on her thanks to the shiny metallic fabrics and materials used.

Check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]