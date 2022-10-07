Right Said Fred has shared their side of the story regarding the usage of their 1992 hit in Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” and now it’s time for Queen B to tell hers.

Just one of the many online feuds garnering its share of attention this weekend is happening between the musical duo and the RENAISSANCE artist after they labelled the mother of three “arrogant” for allegedly not speaking to them about using “I’m Too Sexy” on her recently released album.

Singer Beyonce Knowles attends the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV)

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did,” the duo dished at the 2022 BMI Awards, according to The Sun. “But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us.”

They continued, “To use our melody they need our permission so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so we get a co-write credit. With this Beyoncé thing, there are 22 writers, it’s ridiculous, so we would get about 40%.”

In the hours since Right Said Fred’s statement has been circulating online, the Houston-born vocalist reached out to the outlet with one of her own, breaking down what happened with the “I’m Too Sexy” sample on her end and calling the allegations against her “erroneous and incredible disparaging.”

“Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized,” Bey and her team declared.

They went on to note that the group’s publisher was asked permission on May 11th, 2022 and it was granted to them on June 15th, 2022. “They were paid for the usage in August 2022,” the statement mentions.

“Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of ‘I’m Too Sexy’ is a substantial portion of the composition. Collectively the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false.”

Revisit “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]