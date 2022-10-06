Rumor has it Beyoncé is somewhere preparing for her Renaissance tour as the album remains a staple on the charts. The superstar singer’s latest record has become a global sensation, especially as audiences applaud her infusion of classic hit records of yesteryear. Most of those who were sampled on Renaissance were pleased with their amended additions, albeit there was that dust-up with Kelis.

The “Milkshake” artist isn’t the only person who wasn’t thrilled that their track ended up on the No. 1 charting album. This week, Right Said Fred spoke out about their 1992 megahit “I’m Too Sexy” being sampled on Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar” and they ripped the singer.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Richard Fairbrass and Fred Fairbrass of Right Said Fred arriving at ‘The Death Of Stalin’ UK Premiere held at Curzon Chelsea on October 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images)

The iconic pop duo is most remembered for that hit, and while speaking to The Sun about their Renaissance sample, they complained that Beyoncé & Co. didn’t reach out to them beforehand.

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person,” they told the outlet. “She just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did. Everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us.”

“To use our melody they need our permission so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so we get a co-write credit,” Right Said Fred added. “With this Beyoncé thing there are 22 writers it’s ridiculous so we would get about 40 [pounds].”

The pair added that “there is so little money now in the actual sales, people like friends, golfing partners, engineers, bookers and the guy who brings the coke, they all want a cut.”

“There is nothing we can do. It is sh*t. You are going to get into a conversation with someone who has a lot more presence and power and money than we do. And that won’t go well.”

When Kelis complained about her song being sampled, Beyoncé’s team quickly removed it. It is unclear if any adjustments will be made with “Alien Superstar.”

