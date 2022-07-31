ALIEN SUPERSTAR
- StreetwearBeyoncé's Latest "RENAISSANCE" Tour Photo Dump Is Giving "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"Category: Bad Bitch.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred, Claims They Were Paid For "I'm Too Sexy" In AugustThe "RENAISSANCE" artist shared a statement with The Sun after Right Said Fred labelled her as "arrogant."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyoncé Called "Arrogant" By Right Said Fred Over "Alien Superstar" Sample on "Renaissance"The "I'm Two Sexy" duo said Drake & Taylor Swift reached out when they sampled the song, but had choice words for Bey.By Erika Marie
- SportsSerena Williams Compared To Beyoncé's "Alien Superstar" After U.S. Open WinGayle King complimented the champion after her big with an iconic Beyoncè reference. By hnhh
- StreetwearKim Kardashian Channels "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" In Latest Tantalizing Bathing Suit ShotsThe mother of four isn't letting her IG content suffer following her breakup from Pete Davidson.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBeyoncé Reminds Us She's 1 Of 1 On "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"Queen B's album is expected to become the first female project to reach No. 1 this year.By Hayley Hynes