Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis’ Kids Look Adorable In New Family Selfie

Blueface recently took to social media to drop off a sweet selfie alongside his children with Jaidyn Alexis, Javaughn and Journey. "Meet the porters," he captioned the family photo. The trio appear to be in good spirits, however, fans were quick to note the absence of Blueface's third child. He welcomed Chrisean Jr. with Chrisean Rock in September.

As expected, there's been a great deal of drama between Blueface and his second baby mother since the child's arrival. Fortunately, however, their beef seems to have cooled down for the time being. He even seems to be open to the idea of the new mother finding love amid their split. Recently, she was spotted in the studio alongside Lil Mabu, and he called for the duo to "make it official." It doesn't look like she'll be exploring her relationship with the 18-year-old rapper any further, but she has been seen lusting over a mystery man on IG.

Blueface Poses With His First Two Children

Lately, Blueface has spending most of his time on social media promoting Jaidyn Alexis' new single, "Barbie." He frequently praises the MILF Music signee for her rapidly growing career as a rapper. While the drama of his love life has simmered down, the artist's mother recently caused him some distress after a photo of her bare behind surfaced online. She assured fans that the photo was leaked by accident, but regardless, Blueface reacted.

"Old lady booty cheeks 😂🤢," he wrote on Twitter. Karlissa Saffold responded to his diss, claiming that she looks better than Jaidyn. "Now I said it was an accident, but it look better than the one you spent yo life savings on," she fired back. "Y are you comparing your booty cheeks to the lady I sleep with every night that’s alil creepy lol what is the correlation," he later Tweeted. What do you think of Blueface's new selfie with his first two kids? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis.

