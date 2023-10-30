Lil Mabu Shows Gun & Trigger Fingers To Blueface In New Video With Chrisean Rock

Blueface has to pay an astounding $13M in damages in relation to his 2022 strip club shooting, and while that's surely burning a hole in his pockets, the punishment is far less severe than it could've been. So long as he stays on good behaviour for the next two years, a judge told the California native that he won't have to serve hard time – just the suspended sentence of 24 months. During this time, Blue isn't allowed to be around weapons, but this may prove difficult based on the recent antics of Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu.

For weeks, the Baddies cast member has been taunting her baby daddy with a much younger love interest. She and Mabu dropped a diss track called "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" earlier this month, though Rock has admitted that her ignorance of the industry's inner workings has prevented her from making any money off the song at this time. Nevertheless, the new mom continues to spend time with her collaborator, constantly finding new ways to rile Blue up online. Most recently, it was a video of the 18-year-old flashing a gun that got the internet talking.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu Antagonize Blueface On Social Media

Did Lil Mabu Threaten Blueface?

In the clip above, Rock lays in bed while her alleged lover quietly sings to the camera, showing off his trigger fingers. As he flips the view around to show his reflection in the mirror, we see a gun stuck in the side of Mabu's jeans, causing the "Lit" hitmaker to yell out, "Boy!" from behind him.

Try as she might to cause a stir in Blueface's life, Chrisean Rock doesn't seem to be coming between her co-parent and his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. Last week, we heard Junior's mom claim that she and Blue are still sleeping together – news that didn't surprise the rapper's own family matriarch. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Stakes Her Claim On Blueface Despite New Infidelity Rumors

