Kanye West Admits His Issues With Jesus, Gives Current Thoughts On Faith

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's recent and rare interview, conducted by the one and only Big Boy, has a whole lot of stuff to unpack. The controversies attached to VULTURES, the music itself, the duo's future moves in terms of its next installments, and so many more tidbits and caveats. However, one of the most curious parts of the interview was when the Chicago artist was asked about his current relationship with his religious faith. It's been a pillar of his music since its inception, and Big Boy asked if he feels "comfortable" enough to assert that he's a man of God, but that he's focusing on VULTURES.

"It is, but you know, I have my issues with Jesus," Ye began, with Ty by his side. "It's a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed, and I ain't see Jesus show up. So I had to put my experience in this world -– my experience with my children, my experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand, and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with -– in my own hands. Like, a lot of times, I just feel like in our society and America, Christians will depend on Jesus so much that we won't put the word in ourselves.

Ye's Current Thoughts On Jesus: Watch

"And the main thing that, really, that I don't rock with, it's just always like, 'I'ma pray for you,'" Ye continued. "And it's just like, you can actually physically do something yourself, too. More than just praying. And we're so in this mentality that that's all that needs to happen, but we ain't praying our way out of prison. We ain't praying our way out of the abortion clinics. We ain't praying our way to get our land back that was always ours. After gentrification, after the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Them prayers ain't working. We gon' have to apply actual, physical, building partnerships, and it don't start unless we can really be real with each other and say, 'This is what I did, this is what I did.'

"Like, I mean, look at this. I know -– I'm not gon' third-rail y'all interview, but look at the power of what happened when me and Kyrie was on the same page," he concluded. "See, that's what's scary. But what they do is that they put us each in asylum and say, 'Your grandmother gon' lose her crib.' You know how many threats we've been dealt with? And I ain't pray my way through them threats, either. I had to get up and do it myself. I have so much to do, I ain't have time to pray. So that's what my issue is, and look at where I'm at today." For more news and updates on Ye, stay up to date on HNHH.

