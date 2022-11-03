Kanye West was the only thing people were talking about just a couple of weeks ago as he went on an extensive media tour. During this tour, Kanye continuously made anti-Semitic remarks and it got him in a whole lot of trouble. His fans were disappointed, and the calls for cancellation were plentiful.

These days, Ye has been a bit quieter. While he has made some social media posts here and there, Ye has remained quiet as people don’t necessarily want to hear from him right now. That said, Ye returned to Twitter last night where he decided to stand with Kyrie Irving.

For those who might be out of the loop, Kyrie is being accused of anti-Semitism after he shared a link to a questionable documentary. Kyrie refused to apologize after being called out for his post, but he has since taken down the tweet and has now pledged $500K to anti-hate groups.

Perhaps Kanye didn’t get the memo as he still decided to share a picture of Kyrie holding a basketball, just eight hours ago. There is no text attached to the image, so we’re unsure what Kanye is really trying to say here. Either way, it’s clear that he supports the Brooklyn Nets star.

It is also important to note that Kanye posted about Kyrie on Instagram about three days ago. This post did, in fact, have a caption attached to it as Ye wrote “there’s some real ones still here.” Ye also extended this shoutout to Stephen A. Smith, who has since denounced Kanye West.

With Ye returning to Twitter, albeit briefly, it will be interesting to see what he decides to do, moving forward. We could either see a barrage of social media posts, or Ye will simply fade into the shadows yet again.

Kyrie is probably looking to distance himself from Ye given everything that has gone on as of late. This just adds fuel to the fire of everything, and it isn’t doing anybody a service right now.