Kyrie Irving faced significant backlash over the weekend after he posted the link to an anti-semitic documentary on Amazon. The fact that Amazon even allowed the documentary to be sold on their platform is in and of itself an issue, although Kyrie ended up taking the brunt of the blame.

For the most part, Irving disagreed with the fact that this was his fault. He argued that he doesn’t have the influence everyone thinks he does and that posting a link doesn’t mean he agrees. Others saw through this and kept up the pressure throughout the week.

There were calls for Kyrie to be suspended, while others wanted him to be held accountable. Former players like Amar’e Stoudemire just wanted an apology, but up until last night, Kyrie had refused to issue one.

Late last night, Kyrie and the Nets looked to rectify the problem as both sides pledged $500,000 towards anti-hate groups. This will total $1 million, and it seems like Kyrie has learned his lesson moving forward. In a joint statement, Kyrie and the Nets made it clear that they are about everything but hate.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Kyrie said. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.

“I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

Kyrie did not use the words “I’m sorry” or “I apologize” during the statement, however, actions do speak louder than words. He is committing a lot of money to this cause, and we’re sure some appreciate that fact.