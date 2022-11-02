Kyrie Irving is in a lot of trouble with the Jewish community after he shared a documentary that had some dubious information and views. Kyrie is the epitome of that dude in your Political Science class who says “I’m just asking questions,” when in reality, they just want to provoke.

Irving has labeled himself a free thinker over the years, and that has definitely gotten him into a bit of trouble. He is an immensely talented player, yet he is always making headlines for his words, and not his highlights. If you’re a Nets fan, it has been very hard to watch.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Today on ESPN’s Get Up!, Amar’e Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism in 2020, explained how Kyrie needs to apologize. He feels like Irving has caused some pain amongst his fans and that it is clear that he made a mistake. Stoudemire says Irving can redeem himself here and that a simple apology goes a long way.

“You have to give an apology because if you’re going to promote a documentary that has false allegations inside of it, and you may not understand that these allegations that’s inside the documentary are false, okay, you made a mistake, right? So apologize for it,” Stoudemire said.

Stoudemire feels like Irving is just looking for new information and is someone who wants to educate himself. The former player feels for Kyrie and notes that when we educate ourselves, sometimes we run into misinformation, and there is always an opportunity to learn from our mistakes. Having said that, he doesn’t want Kyrie suspended.

“I mean, Kyrie’s a guy who’s trying to find himself,” Stoudemire explained. “He’s always on this quest for learning and information. And if you’re not totally understanding what you’re learning and what you’re trying to promote, then just don’t promote it. Just learn quietly and try to figure it out.”

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.