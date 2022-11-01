Kyrie Irving has always been a controversial person. Irving is someone who has some unique opinions, and he fancies himself as a free-thinker as a result. Of course, this has gotten him into some trouble at times. From flat-earth nonsense to anti-vaccine rhetoric, Kyrie has his fair share of haters.

Recently, Kyrie found himself at the center of a controversy involving anti-semitism. Kanye West has been saying some anti-Jewish stuff himself as of late, and recently, Kyrie decided to do the same by promoting a documentary on Amazon that has some questionable takes.

Elsa/Getty Images

The documentary, which we will not be promoting here, has dubious quotes from Adolph Hitler, and the whole thing is a mess. Kyrie claims that he never actually watched the film, but figured the sentiment was worth spreading to his large audience of Twitter followers.

After being called out for spreading divisive rhetoric, Kyrie came back and said that he did no such thing. He tried to make it seem as though tweeting isn’t the same thing as promoting, although many would have never heard of the documentary if it weren’t for him. This also begs the question, why was the movie allowed on Amazon in the first place?

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

With Kyrie facing backlash for perceived anti-semitism, some decided to take action. As you can see in the tweet down below, a group of five Jewish activists purchased courtside seats to last night’s Nets game, while wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts.

The tweet below showcases a striking image in which Kyrie was dribbling the ball up the court while running past them. It doesn’t appear as though Kyrie actually interacted with the activists. In the end, however, they all got to witness a Nets win as they defeated the Indiana Pacers without Ben Simmons in the lineup.

People were courtside at the Nets game wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts, this in the wake of Kyrie Irving's recent promotion of an antisemitic film on social media pic.twitter.com/GRCtDDHXCu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

This is still a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.