Kyrie Irving went back and forth with reporters at a press conference after the Brooklyn Nets’ 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. He was asked about his recent tweet promoting the controversial documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America as well as his opinion on Alex Jones.

As for sharing the video of Jones, Irving explained that he’s certainly not a supporter of the controversial conspiracy theorist: “That was a few weeks ago. I do not stand with Alex Jones’ position, narrative, court case that he had with Sandy Hook, or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma. Or parents that had to relive trauma. Or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event. My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early ’90s or late ’90s about secret societies in America of occults. And it’s true.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 29, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Indiana Pacers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 125-116. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He continued: “So I wasn’t identifying with anything of being a [campaigner] for Alex Jones or anything. … It’s actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day, that was the one post that everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I’m not here to complain about it, I just exist.”

Elsewhere in the press conference, Irving remarked, “I can post whatever I want, so say that, and shut it down and move on to the next question. I don’t have to understand anything from you.”

As he was walking out of the room, Irving reportedly added: “Wish you would feel the same about Black reproductive rights, about the things that actually matter, instead of what I’m posting. Fix your life, bro.”

The tweet promoting Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America was condemned by the Nets organization in a statement on social media. Rolling Stone has reported that the movie is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.” In his tweet, Irving linked his followers to the film’s Amazon page.

Check out Irving’s exchange after the Nets’ game below.

Kyrie first proclaims:

“I’m in a unique position to have a level of influence on my community.”



Less than a minute later, Irving states: “I am no different than any other human being… You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence I have.”pic.twitter.com/ASrfcxjNJ0 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 30, 2022

