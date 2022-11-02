Kanye West says that his last lawyer, Bob Cohen, warned him that his antisemitic comments could cause him to lose custody of his children. The Donda rapper is currently locked in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, following their divorce.

“On my last and final meeting with Bob Cohen, he told me ‘if I keep up antisemitic rhetoric you’ll loose [sic] custody of your children,’” Ye wrote on Parler, after his Instagram account was restricted for 30 days.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian attend the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

He continued, according to AllHipHop: “So let me get this straight If I complain about Jewish business practices it’s considered antisemitic. So, my custody lawyer was basically telling me if you complain about getting done wrong in business you will loose [sic] custody of your children, and this was the guy on my side.”

Cohen, who is Jewish, had represented Ye through numerous antisemitic remarks until he vowed to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” which was the final straw. Cohen dropped him as a client shortly afterward. West is currently being represented by attorney Nick Salick.

Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February 2021 and while the proceedings are still going on, she was declared legally single in March 2022. The former couple shares four children together.

Ye has been moving over to Parler in recent days, after being suspended from Instagram for violating the platform’s policies.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed the decision in a statement provided to Complex on Monday: “We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account. We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

