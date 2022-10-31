Kanye West left his son Saint’s soccer game on Monday after getting involved in a heated argument with the parent of another one of the players. In a video of the incident obtained by TMZ, an animated West can be seen flailing his arms around in frustration with another attendee.

A few minutes after the altercation, West returned to the crowd having cooled off, and watched the rest of the game without incident.

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 05: Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine’s DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)

Kim Kardashian was also at the event and could be seen sitting off to the side in a lawn chair surrounded by security. It’s been reported that Kim and Kanye aren’t talking after West’s recent behavior, which included wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to their daughter North’s basketball game.

The incident comes as West has been suspended from Instagram for the next 30 days. Meta confirmed the restriction on Ye’s account in a statement provided to Complex on Monday.

“We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson said via email. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

After being restricted on Instagram, earlier this month, Ye infamously threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people on Twitter.

While he’s off Instagram once again, West has spoken about his desire to purchase Parler in recent weeks, however, after losing out on numerous brand deals, his net worth has dropped from $2 billion down to $400 million, according to Forbes.

Check out a clip from the incident at Saint’s soccer game at the link below.

