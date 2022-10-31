Meta has confirmed that the Instagram account of Kanye West has been restricted due to repeated violations of the site’s policies. The company explained the decision in a statement provided to Complex on Monday.

“We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson told Complex via email. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West speaks on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

West appears to have addressed the restriction in a post on the social media app, Parler.

“Got kicked off Instagram for 30 days for telling Russel Simmons that I was going to make ‘you know who’ have better contracts and business practices,” Ye wrote. “Jesus is king.”

West has spoken about his desire to purchase Parler in recent weeks, however, after losing out on numerous brand deals, his net worth has dropped from $2 billion down to $400 million, according to Forbes.

Ye’s frequent collaborator, Consequence, also addressed the rapper being kicked off the platform in a tweet.

“Yooo @kanyewest G.O.O.D. BAD Or Indifferent We’ll Be Brothers Forever…,” Cons wrote. “Running Is For SUCKAS My N***a YE Got Thrown Back In IG Jail But We Gon Hold This Shit Down For Real IM THE ONE THE REALEST OF THEM ALL QUEENS GET THE MONEY.”

Monday is far from the first time West has gotten in trouble for his posts on Instagram or Twitter. After being kicked off IG, earlier this month, for various antisemitic posts, Ye tweeted a threat to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. That post was removed from Twitter.

Check out West’s post on Parler below.

Ye (fka Kanye West) has been suspended from Instagram for 30 days pic.twitter.com/tS0AA62kQO — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 31, 2022

